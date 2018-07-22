Braves' Kurt Suzuki: Takes seat in series finale
Suzuki is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
The Braves are continuing to operate their usual rotation behind the plate, so it's now Suzuki's turn to sit out after Tyler Flowers was on the bench for the previous game Friday. The lack of a full-time role hasn't prevented Suzuki from being a useful fantasy asset, particularly in two-catcher formats. He's hitting a respectable .268 over 252 plate appearances this season while chipping in eight home runs, 32 RBI and 31 runs.
