Braves' Lucas Luetge: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Luetge cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Luetge lost his spot on the 40-man roster after nine ineffective relief appearances, but he will remain in the organization. The veteran left-hander will try to get back on track with Gwinnett.
