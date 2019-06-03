Jackson allowed one run on a homer during a non-save situation in the ninth inning against the Tigers on Sunday.

Owners didn't have much to gain from Jackson entering with a four-run lead in the ninth, and making matters worse, he allowed a run. That moved his ERA back up to 3.03. The run didn't really hurt his other numbers, but Jackson probably needs to improve slightly to remain in the Braves' closer role for the long haul. He is 8-for-12 in save chances with a 1.18 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 29.2 innings this year.