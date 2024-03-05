Jackson has allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over two Cactus League innings.

Jackson missed all of 2022 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He bounced back over the latter half of 2023, posting a 2.97 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 33.1 innings. Jackson's strikeout totals give him some real upside, but he doesn't have a clear path to consistent late-inning work with the Giants. The right-hander should mainly pitch in the middle innings, which could give him chances to vulture wins since the Giants have a lot of uncertainty in their rotation.