Jackson threw 1.1 clean innings of relief Sunday against the Dodgers, striking out two.

After fizzling out as the Rangers' closer to open the season and then failing to keep his roster spot with Detroit, Jackson has found his footing with the Mariners since joining the club in September. The veteran right-hander has given up no earned runs in eight of his 10 outings for Seattle, producing a 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 11.1 innings. With prior late-inning experience to boot, Jackson should be an option for high-leverage work during the playoffs.