Manager Brian Snitker said Murphy (oblique) will likely begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy has been on the injured list since Opening Day, but he has now been cleared to test his strained left oblique in a competitive environment. Considering the 29-year-old backstop has missed nearly two months, he will likely require an extended stay in the minors, but he should reclaim his role as Atlanta's everyday catcher once he returns.