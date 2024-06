Murphy (elbow) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.

Murphy departed Tuesday's 8-3 win after being struck on the right elbow by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the swelling on the elbow has mostly subsided. Murphy could be ready to go as soon as Thursday, but Travis d'Arnaud will fill in at catcher for Atlanta on Wednesday.