Initial X-rays on Murphy's right elbow came back negative after he was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's win over the Red Sox, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy's elbow swelled up significantly immediately following the HBP, though he appears to have escaped the incident without suffering any structural damage. The catcher also said after Tuesday's game that he is confident he'll be able to avoid the injured list and get back to playing within a few days. Travis d'Arnaud would start behind the plate for any games that Murphy may have to miss.