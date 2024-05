Murphy (oblique) went 2-for-6 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The rehabbing catcher got the start at DH and launched a solo shot off Valente Bellozo in the fourth inning, Murphy's second homer in two games for Gwinnett. Atlanta may want to make sure he's ready for regular defensive duties before activating him from the IL, but based on how he's looked at the plate, the 29-year-old should be back with the major-league team at some point this weekend.