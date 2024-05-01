site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Out of Wednesday's lineup
D'Arnaud is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Seattle.
He caught Tuesday's night game, so d'Arnaud will get a break for Wednesday's afternoon contest. Chadwick Tromp will do the catching for Chris Sale.
