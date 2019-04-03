Wilson picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Wilson issued a leadoff walk and later allowed a single with two outs, but he was able to navigate around both and come away with his first save since joining the Brewers. Josh Hader remains the primary closer for the club for the time being, but Wilson looks to be next in line -- at least until Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) returns -- having pitched twice directly in front of Hader before working the ninth inning Wednesday with Hader unavailable. That gives Wilson some added fantasy value for now, but the bullpen roles will change in some fashion when Jeffress returns, and Hader and Jeffress figure to be manager Craig Counsell's preferred two options at the back end.