Alex Wilson: Let go by Brewers
Wilson was released by the Brewers on Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson made 13 appearances for the Brewers this season, allowing 12 runs in 11.1 innings of work while recording a 15.8 percent walk rate. The 32-year-old did post a 3.36 ERA in 61.2 innings for the Tigers last season, so it's possible he finds a big-league job by the end of the season.
