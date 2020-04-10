Wilson is competing for one of the final spots in the Tigers' bullpen when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wilson signed a minor-league deal in January, and after a rough 2019 campaign, it wouldn't have been too surprising to see him start the year at Triple-A Toledo. However, teams will likely get to use expanded rosters when the season is able to begin, so the Tigers could choose to keep the 33-year-old around. Wilson posted a 3.36 ERA and 1.05 WHIP when he last pitched for Detroit in 2018, so at least he's had some success within the organization.