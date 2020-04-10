Tigers' Alex Wilson: Competing for roster spot
Wilson is competing for one of the final spots in the Tigers' bullpen when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson signed a minor-league deal in January, and after a rough 2019 campaign, it wouldn't have been too surprising to see him start the year at Triple-A Toledo. However, teams will likely get to use expanded rosters when the season is able to begin, so the Tigers could choose to keep the 33-year-old around. Wilson posted a 3.36 ERA and 1.05 WHIP when he last pitched for Detroit in 2018, so at least he's had some success within the organization.
