Wilson signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday as a non-roster invitee.

Wilson struggled in the majors last season with a 9.53 ERA and 2.12 WHIP over 11.1 innings with the Brewers, but he was more polished at the Triple-A level, recording a 2.86 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. While the right-hander could make an appearance in the majors at some point next season, he'd likely be limited to lower-leverage roles out of the bullpen.

