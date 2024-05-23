Monasterio started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Marlins.

Monasterio started in each of the Brewers' three games in Miami and led off the past two contests, reaching base four times while contributing a home run and a stolen base during that stretch. Milwaukee has faced lefty starters in each of those contests, so while Monasterio looks like he'll remain a key part of the lineup in those matchups, he's still operating in the short side of a platoon at second base with the lefty-hitting Brice Turang.