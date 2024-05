The Brewers recalled Monasterio from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Monasterio has appeared in four games with the Brewers this season, going 0-for-7 with two runs and two walks. He's slashing .243/.362/.297 with seven runs, two doubles, six steals and four RBI over 47 plates appearances in Triple-A this season. Monasterio's move up to the majors corresponds with the Brewers placing Joey Wiemer (knee) on the 10-day IL.