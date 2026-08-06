Red Sox's Andruw Monasterio: Extends on-base streak

Monasterio went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

Monasterio has emerged from nowhere to become Boston's starting shortstop and is holding his own. Wednesday, he extended an on-base streak to 17 games, during which he's 22-for-55 (.400) with seven walks (.470 OBP), one steal, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored. The player Monasterio replaced, Marcelo Mayer (forearm), has since been traded to the Giants. Mayer had been a replacement for the injured Trevor Story (sports hernia), who will be re-evaluated after Boston's current homestand to determine how close he is to a minor-league rehab assignment.