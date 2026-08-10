Red Sox's Andruw Monasterio: Receiving evening off

Monasterio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

On Sunday, interim manager Chad Tracy told Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald that he planned to give Monasterio a day off in the near future, and the skipper settled on Monday's series opener in Toronto for giving the shortstop a breather. Nick Sogard will slide over from second base to replace Monasterio, who had produced a robust .344/.408/.492 slash line with one home run, one stolen base, 14 RBI and nine runs while starting in each of the Red Sox's previous 17 games.