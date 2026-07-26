Red Sox's Andruw Monasterio: Drawing fourth straight start

Monasterio will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Monasterio will head into Sunday's contest riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 10-for-20 with seven extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs to bring his season-long slash line up to .250/.301/.442. He'll be making his fourth straight start at shortstop and appears to have supplanted Tsung-Che Cheng as the preferred option at the position, but Monasterio likely won't have a long leash as an everyday player before fading back into a utility role. Boston is expected to get Trevor Story (sports hernia) back from the injured list at some point in August, and everyday third baseman Caleb Durbin will begin taking part in pregame work at shortstop as well as second base in an effort to increase his versatility after the Red Sox acquired infielder Curtis Mead from the Nationals on Sunday.