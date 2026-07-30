Red Sox's Andruw Monasterio: Goes yard in extra-inning win

Monasterio went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Monasterio provided the margin of victory when he went deep in the 10th inning. He saw a nine-game hitting streak end Tuesday, but he bounced back with his fifth multi-hit effort over 17 contests in July. Monasterio is now batting .259 with a .779 OPS, six homers, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored, 17 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 204 plate appearances this season. As long as Boston's middle infield is plagued by injuries, Monasterio should have a clear path to playing time at shortstop.