The Brewers optioned Monasterio to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has just nine plate appearances through the first couple weeks of the season, so he'll head to Triple-A with Milwaukee in need of outfield depth while Christian Yelich (back) is banged up. Monasterio will be a top candidate to rejoin the Brewers when infield depth is needed.
More News
-
Brewers' Andruw Monasterio: Handling third base in opener•
-
Brewers' Andruw Monasterio: Secures roster spot•
-
Brewers' Andruw Monasterio: Continues solid play in spring•
-
Brewers' Andruw Monasterio: Again retreats to bench•
-
Brewers' Andruw Monasterio: Day off Saturday•
-
Brewers' Andruw Monasterio: Doubles twice, drives in two•