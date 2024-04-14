Share Video

The Brewers optioned Monasterio to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has just nine plate appearances through the first couple weeks of the season, so he'll head to Triple-A with Milwaukee in need of outfield depth while Christian Yelich (back) is banged up. Monasterio will be a top candidate to rejoin the Brewers when infield depth is needed.

