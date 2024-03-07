Monasterio went 1-for-3 driving in a run with a two-out single in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old has impressed in the spring thus far, hitting .364 with a .728 OPS over 11 at-bats. It's hard to imagine the utility infielder pushing out promising prospect Brice Turang or stalwart shortstop Willy Adames, but it's possible Monasterio could initially start at third base over Joey Ortiz, who was acquired in the beginning of February as part of the Corbin Burnes trade to Baltimore. Monasterio played 17 games for the Brewers last season, only hitting .115 over 26 at-bats.