The Brewers informed Monasterio on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Monasterio will be part of his first Opening Day roster after he impressed the Brewers with his on-base skills and defensive versatility last season upon receiving his first call to the big leagues in late May. While picking up 77 total starts between second base, third base and shortstop, Monasterio slashed .259/.330/.348 across 315 plate appearances. Though injuries to other infielders helped him secure steady playing time for much of his time in the big leagues last season, Monasterio is likely to handle a short-side platoon role to begin 2024. He'll be a candidate to replace Brice Turang at second base or Sal Frelick at third base when the Brewers face left-handed pitching.