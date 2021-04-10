site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Bobby Wahl: Transferred to 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Wahl (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
This move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jace Peterson, whose contract was selected from the alternate training site. Wahl is out with an oblique strain but could return sometime this summer.
