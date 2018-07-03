Brewers' Brad Miller: Big game Tuesday

Miller went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs in Monday's victory over the Twins.

Miller made his presence felt Monday, most notably by taking a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to secure a walk-off victory for his club. Miller started the last five games and has injected some life into the Brewers' offense -- albeit in a small sample size -- posting a .941 OPS over 33 plate appearances since joining the club. He figures to continue starting frequently against right-handers as long as he continues to produce at the plate.