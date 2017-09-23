Brewers' Brett Phillips: Collects three hits Saturday
Phillips went 3-for-4 and stole a base in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.
Phillips has earned himself playing time as the regular season has drawn to a close, and he is seemingly the Brewers' top center fielder against right-handed pitching at this point. Phillips has provided a boost for fantasy owners who have bought in, stealing four bases over nine games since Sept. 15.
