Phillips went 3-for-4 and stole a base in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.

Phillips has earned himself playing time as the regular season has drawn to a close, and he is seemingly the Brewers' top center fielder against right-handed pitching at this point. Phillips has provided a boost for fantasy owners who have bought in, stealing four bases over nine games since Sept. 15.

