Brewers' Brett Phillips: Sees boost in playing time
Phillips went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates.
Phillips has seen a bump in playing time of late, starting four of the last six games in center field, and he has responded by going 4-for-14 (.286) with three walks over that span. He has at least worked his way into a soft platoon in center field with Keon Broxton, and given his defensive prowess -- particularly his arm -- he figures to continue seeing starts against right-handers.
