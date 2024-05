Turang went 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Kansas City.

Turang reached safely four times Wednesday, tagging Brady Singer, Nick Anderson and Tyler Duffey for doubles during the contest while also logging a walk. Turang has been one of the best second basemen in baseball this season, ranking third at the position with a .316 batting average while owning a .826 OPS and a 13.7 percent K Rate.