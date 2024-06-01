Turang went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win against the White Sox.

Turang collected his fourth three-hit night of the season, batting in his customary leadoff spot against right-handed starters with Erick Fedde on the mound. The Brewers second baseman produced another solid month in May, hitting .284 (25-for-88) with one homer, five steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored. Overall, Turang is slashing .298/.361/.414 in 205 plate appearances with three homers, 19 stolen bases, 21 RBI and 24 runs scored.