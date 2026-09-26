Turang went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Cardinals.

Turang contributed throughout the night before delivering the decisive hit in Milwaukee's four-run eighth inning. With the bases loaded and the game tied 4-4, he singled through the left side to score Jackson Chourio and David Hamilton, putting the Brewers ahead for good. Turang also collected two doubles earlier in the game, giving him two multi-hit performances over his last three contests. The star second baseman is ending the regular season on a sizzling note, hitting .368 with a 1.076 OPS in 22 games since the beginning of September.