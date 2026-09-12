Turang went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI, two additional runs scored and a walk in Friday's 20-0 win over the Reds.

Turang smacked a three-run shot off Andrew Abbott in the second inning and later added an RBI double in the fifth, ultimately ending just a triple shy of the cycle. The four RBI allowed Turang to reach the 90-RBI threshold, and he also matched his previous career-high mark in homers with 18 thanks to his second-inning blast. The star second baseman has been hit-or-miss so far in September. Through 10 games, he has five multi-hit performances and five hitless games, but overall is hitting .394 with a 1.130 OPS since the beginning of the month.