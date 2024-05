Turang went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base Saturday in Boston.

Turang's third home run of the season came in the eighth inning off reliever Zack Kelly. He had drew a walk and notched his 19th stolen base of the season earlier in the contest. After going 26-for-30 in stolen base attempts as a rookie, Turang is now a perfect 19-for-19 in 2024. Only Elly De La Cruz (with 31) has more.