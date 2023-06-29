Milwaukee recalled Turang from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

Turang made the Opening Day roster out of Brewers camp this spring but got demoted to the minors in early June after slashing just .205/.254/.307 across his first 177 major-league plate appearances. He then put up a .927 OPS with three homers and two steals in 15 games at Triple-A to push his way back to the bigs. The 23-year-old has good speed and a bit of power, though he might not play regularly enough to offer mixed-league fantasy appeal.