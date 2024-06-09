Turang went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and two runs in Saturday's win vs the Tigers.

The Brewers leadoff man started off the game with a walk, then moved to second and scored on a single by Christian Yelich. Turang would reach on hits in his next two at-bats and scored again in the third, giving him his seventh game with at least two runs this season. The second-baseman also added his 23rd stolen base of the season which is behind Elly De La Cruz for most in MLB. Turang's batting average sits at .307 for the year and he remains a lock for the top of the Brewers lineup.