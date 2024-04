Triple-A Nashville placed Roller on its 7-day injured list April 21 with an unspecified injury.

Roller hit .308 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base over 10 games for Nashville, but he hadn't played since April 11 due to the injury before shifting to the IL. The 27-year-old outfielder was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster during the offseason and could make his MLB debut later this summer once he moves past the injury.