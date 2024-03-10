Milwaukee optioned Roller to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Roller will start the 2024 season in the minors after slashing .247/.394/.449 with 15 home runs, 67 RBI and 19 stolen bases between the Brewers' and Guardians' Triple-A affiliates in 2023. He has yet to make a plate appearance in the majors since being drafted in 2017, but he could make his way onto the Brewers' active roster in 2024 if he continues to excel at the dish at Triple-A and if Milwaukee has a need for an extra outfielder.