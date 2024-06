The Brewers designated Roller for assignment Saturday.

The Brewers selected Rob Zastryzny's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday in order to replace the injured Jared Koenig (forearm), leaving Roller as the odd man out of Milwaukee's 40-man roster. The 27-year-old outfielder has slashed just .196/.237/.313 through 173 plate appearances in Triple-A and will most likely pass through waivers unclaimed.