Brewers' Corey Knebel: Should be ready when play resumes

Knebel (elbow) should be ready to pitch when play resumes, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Knebel was going to miss the first month of the regular season while completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he was on track to be ready in early May; and with Opening Day being pushed back at least until sometime that month, he should be available whenever things get underway. His status will be one to keep a keen eye on in the coming weeks, as a healthy and effective Knebel could jump into the closer's mix for the Brewers and augment the role of fellow reliever Josh Hader.