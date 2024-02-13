Knebel signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Knebel hasn't pitched anywhere since suffering a right shoulder capsule tear in August of 2022. He's apparently healthy now, though, so the White Sox will see what he has in spring training. When we last saw the 32-year-old, he collected a 3.43 ERA and 41:28 K:BB over 44.2 innings while notching 12 saves with the Phillies in 2022. Given the state of Chicago's bullpen, it wouldn't be that shocking if Knebel makes the team and pitches in high-leverage situations, provided he is able to rediscover his pre-surgery form.