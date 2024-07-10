Triple-A Charlotte reinstated Knebel (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Knebel made season debut for Charlotte in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to Durham, tossing a perfect inning out of the bullpen. The 32-year-old had been on the shelf all season while recovering from right shoulder surgery, which he underwent in August 2022. Prior to being activated by Charlotte, Knebel made seven rehab appearances between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Winston-Salem, giving up seven earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings.
