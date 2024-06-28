Knebel (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with High-A Winston-Salem on Friday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Knebel has been held out of action since tearing his right shoulder capsule in August of 2022. He made three appearances in the Arizonal Complex League, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings, and he'll now test his shoulder against some tougher competition. Once fully recovered, the 32-year-old righty will likely report to Triple-A Charlotte, though the lack of depth in the White Sox's bullpen could eventually allow him to return to the majors for the first time in two seasons.