Knebel was transferred to the 60-day injured list and will not return this season after being diagnosed with a tear in his right shoulder capsule, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Knebel was already on the injured list, but there was hope that he would be able to return this season. He'll receive stem-cell treatment in an effort to avoid surgery, though the issue could linger into the 2023 campaign. The Phillies' bullpen is left shorthanded, as Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) landed on the injured list Sunday.