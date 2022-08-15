Knebel (lat) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Knebel suffered a lat strain in Sunday's loss to the Mets and he will now be unavailable for at least 15 days while nursing the injury. Sam Coonrod (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday and will replace him in the Phillies' bullpen.
