Brewers' Derek Fisher: Rehab paused
RotoWire Staff
Fisher's (hamstring) rehab assignment was paused Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Fisher left his rehab game Sunday after grounding out in the first inning. An updated timeline for his return has not yet been provided.
