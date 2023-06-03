Peguero tossed a scoreless 10th inning and picked up the first win of his career in Friday's victory over the Reds.

Peguero hit a batter in his lone inning, but he also kept the Reds off the scoreboard in the bottom of the 10th frame, and he walked away with the win when the Brewers scored two runs to Cincinnati's one in the 11th. Since being recalled by the Brewers in late April, Peguero has allowed two and four earned runs in separate outings, but he has also made 12 scoreless appearances and owns a 2.89 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. As such, his spot in Milwaukee's bullpen seems secure for the time being.