Peguero (elbow) has struck out two while allowing one earned run on two hits and one walk over two innings through his first two Cactus League appearances.

Peguero concluded the 2023 season on the Brewers' 15-day injured list with a right elbow effusion but doesn't seem to be facing any restrictions in spring training. The 26-year-old righty is expected to fill a middle-innings role out of the Milwaukee bullpen this season after logging a 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB in 61.1 frames in 2023 while collecting four wins, one save and 21 holds.