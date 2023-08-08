Peguero tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 12-1 victory over the Rockies.

Peguero was preparing to enter the game with the Brewers ahead by only four runs, so don't let the fact that he worked in a blowout lead you to believe he is no longer part of Milwaukee's late-inning mix. Peguero gave up three earned runs twice in late July, but he seems to have righted the ship, allowing just one runner to reach base through three outings in August. He remains the top right-handed option in front of setup man Joel Payamps and closer Devin Williams.