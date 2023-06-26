Peguero picked up his first career save Sunday against the Guardians after striking out two and not allowing a hit in the 10th inning.

Peguero was awarded a save opportunity in the 10th after Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth to send the game to extra innings. The 26-year-old started off the frame with back-to-back strikeouts of Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor and shut the door on the game by getting Myles Straw to foul out. The 26-year-old has been a viable reliver in his first season with the Brewers and now stands at a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB to go with five holds and the one save over 28 innings. He's unlikely to see many more save chances moving forward unless Williams is unavailable to pitch.