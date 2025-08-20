default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The White Sox placed Peguero on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow strain.

Peguero recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and evidently hurt his elbow during his appearance in the White Sox's 11-10 loss to Atlanta later that night. He'll be eligible for activation Sept. 4, but given the nature of the injury, the righty might not be ready at that time.

More News