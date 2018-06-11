Brewers' Eric Thames: Activated from disabled list
Thames (thumb) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.
As expected, Thames is back with the Brewers after spending more than a month on the disabled list with a torn UCL in his left thumb. With a lefty (Jose Quintana) toeing the rubber for the Cubs on Monday, the 31-year-old will give way to Jesus Aguilar at first base in his first game back, something he figures to do regularly moving forward as the Brewers look to keep Aguilar's bat in the lineup. Prior to landing on the shelf, Thames hit .250/.351/.625 with seven homers in 22 games. Brandon Woodruff was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
